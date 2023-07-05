Vermont man arrested after striking officer in New Hampshire

A Vermont man was arrested after he fled from police and struck an officer in Lebanon, New Hampshire on Tuesday.

According to Lebanon Police, the man's black Cadillac was stopped for not being registered and having defective equipment.

Police say the man did not have a license and refused to provide his name.

When he was asked to step out of the vehicle, he drove away and struck the officer on the elbow and leg, according to authorities.

The officers did not suffer serious injuries.

After pursuit, police found the man hung up on a tree stump trying to avoid the officers, authorities say.

51-year-old John Cyncar, from Wells River, Vermont was taken into custody, police say.

Authorities say they discovered that Cyncar had an extraditable warrant in colorado.

Cyncar is expected to be arraigned at Grafton County Superior Court.