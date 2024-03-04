Harvard University

Harvard names new provost amid leadership changes

By Grant Welker

Harvard University campus
Fan Lin/Xinhua via Getty Images

Harvard has named a new provost to oversee the university’s academics after its most recent provost stepped into the interim president role.

John F. Manning, who has been the dean of the Harvard Law School, will become interim provost starting March 14. He succeeds Alan Garber, who stepped into the president’s role in January after Claudine Gay abruptly resigned amid criticism of the university’s handling of hate speech on campus as well as issues of plagiarism in her early academic work.

