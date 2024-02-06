New Mass. Lottery prize offers $1 million a year for life

How would you like to get $1 million a year for the rest of your life?

Well, now you can — for just $50.

Starting Tuesday, players can purchase a $50 "Lifetime Millions" scratch ticket for a chance to instantly win $1 million every year for life at any Massachusetts Lottery retailer.

There are three $1 million prizes available. Winners can elect to receive their $1 million prize for a minimum of 20 years or take $15.4 million in cash up front.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

There are also several smaller rewards available, including four $2 million prizes, 12 $1 million prizes and 10 Second Chance Drawings where players can enter non-winning tickets for the chance to win cash prizes ranging from $100-$50,000.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission, the game's 82% overall prize payout ties the record for highest payout rate of any instant ticket in Massachusetts Lottery history — a record that was broken with the release of the state's first $50 instant ticket, "Billion Dollar Extravaganza," in February 2023.

"Billion Dollar Extravaganza," offered three instant rewards of $25 million, the largest instant prize the Massachusetts Lottery has ever awarded.

“We released our first $50 lottery ticket last year and it quickly became the best-selling ticket in the country,” Deborah Goldberg, Massachusetts state treasurer and chair of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission, said in a statement. “With the grand prize of a million dollars a year for life, this new $50 ticket gives players what they have been requesting, another chance to win big.”