Walsh Hails Boston Ride-Share Zone Pilot Program, Announces Expansion

Tired of dodging traffic while getting out of your Uber or Lyft ride? If you're getting out in the Seaport, those days could be over.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced that three ride-hailing pick up and drop off zones were installed in the city's Seaport neighborhood. The move is aimed at improving traffic flow and reducing double-parked drivers, according to a news release.

"A world-class city needs world-class transportation, and we're working to find creative solutions to congestion, making transportation better for all," Walsh said in the release. "Transportation is crucial to ensuring our residents can get to their homes, their jobs and their schools."

The three zones are located at 50 Northern Avenue, 100 Northern Avenue and 56 Seaport Boulevard in South Boston. They will be in operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Previously, riders were picked up and dropped off in the travel lane. That puts bicyclists, pedestrians and other drivers in harm's way.

A similar program in the Fenway neighborhood received positive feedback, according to the release. It also saw an 8% reduction in parking tickets issued.