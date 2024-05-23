Boston

New Trader Joe's opens in Boston's Back Bay

The 11,486-square-foot store is located in Copley Square

By Marc Fortier

Trader Joe's logo
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A new Trader Joe's opened in Boston's Back Bay on Thursday morning.

The new store, located at 500 Boylston Street, opened at 9 a.m. following a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

The 11,486-square-foot store is located in Copley Square. Hiring efforts for the new story are still underway and anyone interested in applying can visit traderjoes.com/careers.

Images shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed a long line outside the new store ahead of its opening. A large crowd of shoppers were also inside the store.

According to Boston.com, the store is quite a bit larger than other Trader Joe's stores in the area. It also differs from other local Trader Joe's stores in that it has a liquor license. The Allston Trader Joe's is the only other Boston store that sells alcohol.

The Back Bay location is one of 21 Trader Joe's locations in Massachusetts. The others are located in Acton, Allston, Arlington, Back Bay, Boston's Seaport, Burlington, Cambridge, Foxborough, Framingham, Hadley, Handover, Hingham, Hyannis, Needham, Peabody, Saugus, Shrewsbury, Somerville and West Newton.

The new Copley Square store is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

This article tagged under:

Boston
