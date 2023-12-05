Newton

Newton city councilor says colleague's foot massage texts were ‘unwelcome'

Brenda Noel, a city councilor in Newton, Massachusetts, says she received a series of "inappropriate, unwanted and unwelcome" texts from a fellow council member

By Eli Rosenberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

A city councilor in Newton, Massachusetts, says a colleague sent her a series of "inappropriate, unwanted and unwelcome" texts.

The allegations from City Councilor Brenda Noel against a fellow councilor she is not naming are included in a packet of information for an upcoming subcommittee meeting.

Noel says she received the messages during a council meeting on Nov. 20.

The councilor allegedly texted Noel, "I owe you a drink. A dinner. A foot massage. I need to figure this out." That was followed up with "OK. The foot massage sounds creepy but it's always what my wife wants."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Afterward, the colleague allegedly wrote, "Can I blame this whole discussion on COVID fog please."

In a letter to her colleagues, Noel wrote that when she went to report the exchange, she was told by the city's human resources department and city clerk that there is no system in place to investigate or examine the conduct of city councilors.

Noel is requesting that an ethics commission or committee be set up to handle allegations against members of the council.

Local

Boston Red Sox 8 mins ago

Report: Red Sox trade Alex Verdugo to Yankees for three prospects

Quick Slants 2 hours ago

Curran: How should Patriots handle top-three pick in 2024 NFL Draft?

The Massachusetts State Ethics Commission says while it oversees elected officials, it's limited to investigating potential conflicts of interest.

This article tagged under:

Newton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us