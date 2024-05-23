NH hiker rescued after falling, suffering injury on White Mountains trail

A New Hampshire hiker was rescued Tuesday night after falling and injuring themselves on a trail in the White Mountains.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said they received a report around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday of an injured hiker on the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia. A 911 caller said a 41-year-old woman had fallen and suffered a lower leg injury and could no longer continue without assistance.

The injury happened around 6 p.m., and the woman initially attempted to hike down with assistance from her hiking partner but they ultimately realized they would need more assistance and called for help.

Rescuers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team and Fish and Game Department conservation officers responded to the trailhead. The first rescuers reached the injured hiker at 9:19 p.m., about 2 miles from the trailhead.

The injured hiker, identified as Christine Von Baltzar, of West Lebanon, was packaged into a rescue litter and carried out around 10 p.m. The rescue party was able to safely navigate the distance to the trailhead, where they were met by LinWood Ambulance shortly after midnight.

Von Baltzar was taken by ambulance to Littleton Regional Hospital for evaluation of her injury.

Fish and Game Department officials said Von Baltzar and her hiking partner were well-prepared for their hike, and she had just happened to slip and fall in the wet, slippery terrain.