NH Police Chief Arrested for Alleged Sexual Harassment Over New Year's 2022

A New Hampshire police chief was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexually harassing a subordinate over last New Year's, prosecutors said Thursday.

Litchfield Police Chief Benjamin Sargent faces a misdemeanor charge of official oppression, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office. He was released on bail and is due back in court in Merrimack on Jan. 12.

Sargent told an officer working on New Year's Eve 2021 that he had a crush on her and told suggested she come over with a bottle of wine, according to a court document. He allegedly told her the next day, Jan. 1, 2022, that he loved her.

The harassment took place over several phone calls in which the chief repeatedly referred to having a problem with the officer's first name, according to the document.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Sargent and town officials for comment.

Litchfield has policies against sexual harassment, prosecutors noted. The investigation began after lawyers representing the alleged victim contacted the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.

If convicted, Sargent faces a fine of up to $1,200, officials said.