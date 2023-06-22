NH woman accused of taking nude photos of young children at Tyngsboro day care

A worker at a day care center in Tyngsboro, Massachusetts, is off the job and under arrest, accused of child exploitation and distribution of child pornography.

According to authorities, the 38-year-old Lindsay Groves of Hudson, New Hampshire, would use breaks before naptime to take photos of the children in a private bathroom while working at the Creative Minds Early Learning Center in Tyngsboro.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts said Groves used her position to take nude photos of children between the ages of 3 and 5.

Groves would then text the photos to someone "with whom she was previously in an intimate relationship," federal prosecutors said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

According to court paperwork, there are more than 2,500 text messages between Groves and the individual.

NBC10 Boston spoke with a mother who said her son is one of the victims. She said investigators showed up at her doorstep Wednesday and had her identify her 3-year-old son in some of the photos.

"There were multiple photos of him in the bathroom where his pants were on his ankles. I broke down into tears," she said.

The mother said her son started behaving differently a few months ago, but she had no idea what was wrong. She said he will never be returning to Creative Minds, but she wants more answers.

"How long was this going on for? Where did these photos go? I want to know who is going to be held accountable," she said.

In an email to parents Wednesday night, the director said the day care would be closed Thursday due to unforeseen circumstances.

"Creative Minds Early Education is cooperating fully with law enforcement to ensure a complete and extensive investigation into the allegations regarding a single former staff member," the company said in a statement to NBC10 Boston. "We want to ensure our families that their children's safety and privacy is of the utmost importance. We will make every effort to support all of our families during this difficult time. We are requesting that members of the media please respect our privacy as well as the privacy of our families."

Groves was supposed to face a judge in Nashua Thursday, but her attorney waived her appearance. Charges against her include sexual exploitation of children and distribution of child pornography. She remains held without bail and faces up to 30 years in prison on the exploitation charge and up to 20 for the child pornography charge if convicted.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts is asking members of the public who have questions or concerns regarding the case to call 617-748-3274.