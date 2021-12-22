No Arrests in Death of Missing Woman Found in Mass. Marsh as New Details Emerge

As of Wednesday evening, there have been no arrests in the suspicious death of a missing woman from Woburn, a day after her body was found in a Massachusetts marsh.

The body of Sherell Pringle, 40, was found by family and friends searching for her Tuesday morning in the bushes along the Rumney Marsh Reservation in Saugus.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office has called her death suspicious and confirmed that her family found her body, and is investigating the death along with police, who released a new timeline of their investigation Wednesday.

Pringle's family says they reported her missing Sunday to Lynn police after she didn't return home from a date Saturday night. On Monday, Woburn police posted a missing person flyer on Facebook, looking for any tips in finding Pringle, but family members were exasperated that

"We did everything ourselves. Do you think the police found her? We found her," said Pringle's son, Jahmani Larionne, on Tuesday.

Sherell Pringle, 40, was found dead along Route 107 in Saugus Tuesday. It was her family that found her body, and they say investigators didn't do enough after she disappeared.

Family and friends also say they used technology to find out where Pringle's phone was -- a catch basin on the side of the road -- and backtracked from there. Then they saw a purse by the road.

"Dante said, 'I think I see a purse.' We doubled back and that's where we found Sherell," said Troy Moore and Dante Webb, the victim's friends, who found her body.

The missing person's report was filed with Lynn police, and Moore and Webb said they're not pleased with the initial investigation.

"We kept reaching out to them ... and they weren't following up on any tips that we gave them. We weren't hearing anything back from them. They weren't saying anything to us," they said.

Pringle's son also went to Woburn police on Sunday night to notify them of the missing person's report out of Lynn.

The Woburn Police Department on Tuesday issued a statement offering condolences to Pringle's family and offering details into how they investigated the case.

"Her death is a terrible tragedy and we stand ready to support her family in any way we can," the statement said.

The family of a missing Woburn woman said they discovered her body in a marsh after police asked for the public's help finding her.

Police said Pringle's disappearance was reported by her son Sunday evening about 7:45 p.m., the department said. A detective reached out to a statewide policing center agency with details including photos to be shared with other departments.

"We take every report seriously, and we offer our resources wherever they are needed, regardless of whether or not we have primary jurisdiction or whether the incident was initially reported in Woburn or not."

Family and friends had also reached out to NBC10 Boston Monday morning, saying she'd been missing since Saturday night after going on a date with a man she was seeing for several months.

"My mother was a strong, independent woman, a dream chaser. I love my moms to death, now she’s gone," said Larionne, 19.