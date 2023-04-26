No Bail for ‘Serial Sex Offender' Charged With Assaulting MIT Student

A serial sex offender charged with sexually assaulting an MIT student in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood last weekend was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Wednesday, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office said.

Thirty-three-year-old Nahom Getaneh is charged with assault to rape and indecent assault and battery, according to the district attorney's office. He was arraigned in Boston Muncipal Court and ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Monday. A bail hearing is also scheduled for Monday for failing to register as a sex offender.

"I am grateful this serial sex offender has been apprehended and will be held accountable," Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement issued following Wednesday's hearing.

MIT police said the student was attacked around 11:45 p.m. Saturday in a public alley by the back entrance to the sorority where she lived on Beacon Street near Massachusetts Avenue. She was attacked from behind after the man approached her on a bicycle asking for food, according to a statement sent to the MIT community. Getaneh then followed her inside and assaulted her again.

"The victim/survivor fought off the perpetrator and called 911. The perpetrator fled on a bicycle," the warning to the MIT community said.

Chafik Hamadeh, the owner of the Quality Mart store at the corner of Beacon Street and Massachusetts Avenue, said police came in to his store Monday and asked for his surveillance video, which he shared with them.

He said the video showed the suspect pretty clearly, and you could see him following a woman into an alley.