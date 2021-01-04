No Bail for Suspect Accused of Shooting Mass. State Trooper on New Year's Eve

The man accused of shooting a Massachusetts State Police trooper on New Year's Eve in Springfield is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

Christopher Gardner, 31, was arraigned virtually Monday on multiple charges including armed assault with intent to murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, NBC affiliate WWLP reported.

Around 11:25 p.m. on Dec. 31, state police allege Gardner fired two rounds at officers right as they arrived on scene to investigate a report of shots fired at 195 Nursery St.. The 26-year-old trooper was struck in his left leg while he was in his police cruiser.

A responding Springfield police officer provided emergency medical aid before the injured trooper was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. He has since been released.

State police have not named the trooper but said he is assigned to the Springfield barracks and graduated from the state police academy in May.

Massachusetts State Police Superintendent Col. Christopher Mason said in a statement following the shooting that it underscores the dangers faced by police officers everyday.

"Again we are reminded — as if any reminder was necessary— that no tour of duty is routine or predictable for law enforcement officers," Mason said at the time.

Gardner is due back in court on Jan. 7.