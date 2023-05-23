Local

Danvers

No Classes Tuesday at St. John's Prep After ‘Swatting' Call, Officer Accidentally Firing Gun

After a thorough sweep of the school, police determined the active shooter threat to be a hoax

By Alysha Palumbo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Classes have been called off Tuesday at St. John's Prep in Danvers, Massachusetts, following a frightening ordeal at the all-boys Catholic middle and high school on Monday.

An active shooter was reported Monday, but the school later said that the report was really a "swatting" incident and that everyone was safe. Adding to the scare, a police officer's gun accidentally went off during the search, leading to even more of an emergency response.

No one was hurt during the situation Monday. The headmaster at the school says counseling will be made available to all students and staff following the hoax shooter call.

Classes at St. John's Prep in Danvers, Mass., are cancelled Tuesday after a hoax active shooter call sent the school into a lockdown on Monday, followed by a massive police response in which an officer accidentally fired his weapon inside one of the school buildings.
The school was placed in lockdown as police cleared the classrooms on Monday, with some students fleeing on their own.

“This is everybody’s nightmare, and every parent, given the context of our culture today, is concerned that things like this can happen," St. John's Prep Headmaster Ed Hardiman said.

The students were eventually brought to a tent that had just been used for commencement to be reunited with their parents.

But it was a chaotic and at times terrifying experience for both students and parents, as the veracity of the threat was sorted out.

Reports of an active shooter prompted a panic which was made worse when an officer accidentally fired a weapon. No injuries have been reported.

“An alarm went off, like this lady frantically saying there was an active shooter, so our teacher went out trying to see what was happening, and we barricaded the door and then a police officer he kind of like broke the door in and told us just to run so I made sure I was with my brother and we just ran down the street into the woods," ninth grader Jack McIntosh recalled.

The term swatting refers to a hoax call to police when there is really no danger. There's been many of these calls recently across the state and country.

All classes at St. John's are scheduled to resume Wednesday.

This article tagged under:

Danversschool safety
