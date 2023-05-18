Fire Destroys Mobile Home in Danvers

An investigation is underway to determine what caused an overnight fire that tore through a mobile home in Danvers, Massachusetts.

Firefighters responded to the mobile home park on Newbury Street shortly after 1a.m. on Thursday. The fire had already consumed the home by the time firefighters arrived.

A food delivery driver spotted the fire and helped residents evacuate.

"I was doing deliveries and I was driving by and I saw the house was on fire," the driver said. "I called 911, and then I came back around and banged on the windows."

The fire destroyed one home and a neighbor's car. No one was hurt in the blaze.