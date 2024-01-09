No criminal charges in death of Vt. 3-year-old who fell into water storage tank near splash pad

There will be no criminal charges filed in the death of a 3-year-old Vermont boy who drowned when he fell into a water storage tank near a splash pad during a summer camp at Smugglers' Notch Resort in July, Vermont State Police said Tuesday.

Vermont State Police said they have completed their investigation into the death of Tate Holtzman, of Cambridge, Vermont, who died after the incident on July 6. Investigators determined that Tate, who was attending a licensed day care program at the resort, was walking with an adult near the splash pad when he fell through an unsecured cover of an underground water tank.

Police said the teenage lifeguards who were on duty at the resort pools tried to save Tate, jumping into the underground cistern "at extraordinary personal risk" to try to find him. By the time emergency crews arrived they had located the boy, but he had been in the water for about 10 minutes.

Tate was rushed to the University of Vermont Medical Center where he died. The state medical examiner's office found the cause of death was drowning and the manner of death was an accident.

The Lamoille County State’s Attorney’s Office determined there will be no criminal charges filed in the case.

His parents, Jennifer and Zachary Holtzman of Cambridge, released a statement Tuesday that reads in part,

"As parents of this precious boy, we are beyond devastated by his loss, and by the fact that this tragedy occurred at what is our family’s favorite ski resort. This incident has impacted our lives in every possible way, wreaking havoc on our family, careers, and trust in this world. We are grateful for the continued love and support we have received while we navigate this nightmare. We are especially thankful for our loving family, friends, community, pediatrician, UVM Medical Center, Vermont State Police, and the first responders. In honor of our son, we plan to promote water safety and do everything possible to prevent a tragedy like this from happening to other young children.”

Zachary Holtzman was working for Smugglers' Notch at the time of his son's death. The Holtzmans said the family loved the resort and thanked the community for its support.

The state Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Department for Children and Families, which oversees licensed daycare providers, are conducting separate reviews of the incident.