Northeastern Student Still Hospitalized With Serious Injuries After Fall From Second-Story Window

A Northeastern University student is fighting for her life after falling from a second-story window over the weekend.

Alex Cordova, who lives in the same multi-family house in Mission Hill, said he's still trying to process what happened. He spoke to police about what he saw.

“Everyone is just like in shock," he told NBC10 Boston.

He said the young woman who fell is a friend of the four women who live above him, with ties to Northeastern University sororities. He believes they were getting ready for Greek Life events Saturday evening.

“Some girls were over, they were people taking pictures down here in the driveway for the formal.”

Cordova said there was music playing throughout the day, then around 7 p.m. he heard emergency responders in front of the building. They were rescuing the woman who fell.

“Two ambulances, like seven Boston police. I like walk down there’s NU PD, there’s crime scene tape.”

The women who live above Cordova weren't home Monday afternoon, but he said he's been speaking with them since the fall.

“It’s been hard on them especially," he said.

As of Monday afternoon police would only say that the victim is still alive and in the hospital.

“I really hope that, you know she pulls through. I really feel for her family, too. I know how much of a terrible situation it is for everyone and so, wish the best for them.”

Northeastern University has not commented further than the statement they issued Tuesday night, saying the investigation is being handled by Boston police.

Boston police have not released the name of the woman who fell, and say it appears to be an accident.