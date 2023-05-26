Passenger Grabs for Controls of Small Plane, Prompting Emergency Landing

A man with a developmental disorder tried to grab the controls of a small plane while on a promotional flight with his sister, prompting an emergency landing Friday at an airport in Norwood, Massachusetts, police said.

No one was hurt, the Cessna 172 plane was undamaged after safely landing about 11:45 a.m. and investigators found no criminal intent, according to the Norwood Police Department. The pilot, an experienced flight instructor, was able to keep control of the plane throughout.

The pilot's flight school operates out of Norwood and was flying the brother and sister for a promotion. The man is 60, but more information about him wasn't shared.

The incident, which drew police and other first responders, is being reported to the FAA and state transportation officials, following procedure.