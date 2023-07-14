Norwood man pleads not guilty in 2021 death of his baby daughter

The man accused of manslaughter in the death of his baby daughter in 2021 pleaded not guilty in court on Friday.

Anthony Decosta, 36, was indicted this week by a grand jury in Norfolk County over the death of his daughter, Francesca, and arrested Tuesday evening, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office and Norwood police.

Decosta shook his head as the charges were read in Norfolk Superior Court Friday morning. He was ordered held without bail as the judge reviewed a court document received last week.

No other details in the case were discussed in court on Friday.

Francesca's death was reported on Sept. 5, 2021. Officials initially reported an investigation into the death of an infant who'd been rushed to the hospital from a Norwood home, but didn't share much information at the time.

Prosecutors said on Sept. 7, 2021, that an autopsy of the child "was not determinative," leaving the cause and manner of their death undetermined pending further testing. The Department of Children and Families was collaborating with law enforcement in their investigation, a representative said at the time.