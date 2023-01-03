‘Nothing Gets Done:' Residents Fed Up With Car Vandalism in East Boston

Vandals struck an East Boston street, again, for the second time in a month on Tuesday—causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

At least five vehicles were keyed on Bremen Street on Tuesday. The same thing happened to a few vehicles on the same block back on Dec. 5, according to Boston police.

A resident named Rob, who did not give his last name, told NBC10 Boston that he and his girlfriend had their vehicles keyed on Tuesday. This is not the first time - his girlfriend’s car was vandalized in early December.

Both incidents were on Bremen Street between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.

“It was the whole side again and nothing gets done. You make a police report and nothing gets done, so like what has to happen, cameras, they got cameras, they don’t do anything,” Rob said. “It’s dark out, you got a mask on, you got a hood on, you can’t see nothing.”

He said he planned to file a police report, and his girlfriend filed a report in December. He said it costs at least $500 to fix each time.

No arrests were made in either incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.