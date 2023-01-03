Local

east boston

‘Nothing Gets Done:' Residents Fed Up With Car Vandalism in East Boston

At least five vehicles were keyed on Bremen Street on Tuesday - the second time it's happened in a month

By Darren Botelho

NBC10 Boston

Vandals struck an East Boston street, again, for the second time in a month on Tuesday—causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

At least five vehicles were keyed on Bremen Street on Tuesday. The same thing happened to a few vehicles on the same block back on Dec. 5, according to Boston police.

A resident named Rob, who did not give his last name, told NBC10 Boston that he and his girlfriend had their vehicles keyed on Tuesday. This is not the first time - his girlfriend’s car was vandalized in early December.

Both incidents were on Bremen Street between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

“It was the whole side again and nothing gets done. You make a police report and nothing gets done, so like what has to happen, cameras, they got cameras, they don’t do anything,” Rob said. “It’s dark out, you got a mask on, you got a hood on, you can’t see nothing.”

He said he planned to file a police report, and his girlfriend filed a report in December. He said it costs at least $500 to fix each time.

No arrests were made in either incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

This article tagged under:

east boston
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us