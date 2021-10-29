Off-Duty Mass. State Police Trooper Facing Charges in Fatal Boston Crash

An off-duty Massachusetts State Police trooper has been charged for his involvement in a fatal crash in Boston overnight.

The crash occurred on Interstate 93 in Dorchester shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Kristopher Carr, 25, of Monson, was a former Springfield officer who had just graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy last week and was assigned to the Westfield barracks. State police said Carr was relieved of duty overnight and he was terminated on Friday.

Carr is charged with motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, state police said. Carr left Dorchester District Court in silence Friday after he was arraigned and released on $5,000 bail.

State police said their preliminary investigation indicates that Carr was driving an SUV south on I-93 when he lost control, struck a median barrier and came to a stop perpendicular to the two left lanes. Carr and his female passenger exited the SUV and while they were outside of the vehicle, a motorcycle that was also traveling south struck their vehicle a few minutes later.

The motorcycle driver was taken to Boston medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified by police as Christopher Zike, 51, of Winthrop.

Carr and the 21-year-old female passenger of his SUV sustained minor injuries.

The woman who was riding with Carr told police they’d been drinking, prosecutors revealed during Carr's arraignment.

“The witness indicated that over the course of the night he had approximately 6-7 alcoholic beverages,” prosecutors said of Carr in court. "They were driving on 93 and she indicated to troopers that the defendant leaned over to kiss her and that the next thing she remembers happening is a collision and air bags deployed.”

Carr’s attorney pointed out to the judge that he was not driving when Zike hit the SUV.

“The accident that this gentleman was in happened 5-10 minutes prior. They were outside the vehicle, outside the vehicle. It was not some sort of domino affect,” Joe Bernard said.

A friend of Zike's told NBC10 Boston that he was smart, funny and an environmentalist. Diane Viens recalled how she learned about her friend's death on Facebook.

“I got a call from a friend saying just check the message on Facebook because they didn’t want to tell me out loud,” Diana Viens revealed.

Viens says Zike was a teacher at the children’s museum for years and a champion of the environment, leading the effort to get trees planted in Winthrop where he lived.

“He just loved nature and he was really passionate about the community in a very silent, strong way. And asked great questions and he was a great friend and he was funny. Like really funny,” Viens shared.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Zike’s life and express our condolences to his family," State Police Col. Christopher Mason said in a statement. "Upon responding to the incident Troopers immediately began an investigation that ultimately led to the determination that the probationary member was responsible and that criminal charges were warranted. We also immediately relieved him of duty and then terminated his employment as his actions, as indicated by the evidence, are in direct violation of the standards of integrity, conduct, and professionalism demanded by the Department."

Carr is not allowed to drink or drive while this case is pending. It's unclear when he's due back in court.

State police are continuing to investigate the crash.