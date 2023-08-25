Peabody

Officer fatally shoots dog after it attacks owners in Peabody, police say

The male owner was left with substantial injuries, and the woman was hurt as well during the incident.

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A dog was fatally shot overnight by police in Peabody, Massachusetts, after attacking its owners and leaving them with injuries, according to authorities on scene.

Police responded to Endicott Street to find the two owners on top of a car trying to stay away from the dog. When officers showed up, the woman got off the car, and the dog latched onto her, police said. The man she was with tried to pull the dog off, but it wouldn't let go, officers said.

The incident reportedly began with the dog attacking a cat and getting out of the house. When the owners went to go get it, it turned on the owners, police said.

The Mass. State Police ballistic unit responded to investigate.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Peabody
