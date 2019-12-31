Officials: Norovirus Contributed to Restaurant Patron Death

New Hampshire health officials say norovirus was a contributing cause of the death of a person who had attended a function at a restaurant where a group of guests became sick.

Eighteen people who became ill had attended the private function Nov. 24 at the Puritan Backroom conference center in Manchester.

The person who later died was an adult from Hillsborough County. The state medical examiner's office completed its final report Tuesday.

The restaurant is co-owned by U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas. It has been in his family for more than a century and is a frequent stop for presidential candidates of both parties.