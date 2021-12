Cohasset fire officials confirmed Wednesday morning the response to a blaze at a residential home in town.

The Cohasset Fire Department was responding to a two-alarm blaze at 124 Forest Ave., with mutual aid from nearby communities including Hingham, Scituate and Norwell assisting.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and there is no word yet on injuries.