On Anniversary of Launching Campaign, Warren to Address Voters in Boston

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren was scheduled to deliver a New Year’s Eve speech in Boston, Tuesday, marking a year since she launched an exploratory committee for her White House run.

During a speech at the Old South Meeting House slated for 11 a.m., Warren is expected to ask voters to look to the future and tackle what she perceives as corruption in Washington.

The most recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll from Dec. 19 showed the senator from Massachusetts ranked third behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2020 presidential primary race.

The next Democratic debate is scheduled for Jan. 14. Five candidates, including Warren, have already qualified to take the stage.