One Dead and One Injured After Shooting in Coventry, RI

One person is dead and one is severely injured after a shooting at a home in Coventry, Rhode Island.

Police responded to a home in Mulberry Court at around 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday for a possible accidental shooting, according to reports from WJAR.

When authorities arrived, they found one person dead and one severely injured, who was transported to Kent County Memorial Hospital.

Neighbors were shocked as police looked for evidence in the house for hours. One neighbor told WJAR that the family that lived in the home was quiet.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Authorities said on Tuesday there is no threat to the public.

The victims have not been identified at this time. The investigation is ongoing.