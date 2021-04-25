Local

New Bedford

One Man Killed in New Bedford Crash

Part of the investigation includes whether or not a second car was involved in the crash and fled the scene, police said

By Jake Levin

new bedford police
WJAR-TV

The operator of a vehicle in a crash in New Bedford, Massachusetts early Sunday has died, according to state police.

First responders located the car, a 2019 Kia Optima, crashed off of a ramp in New Bedford that had struck a metal post and a tree. Three bystanders on scene were attempting to help the victim, a 19-year-old man from New Bedford, who was later transported to St. Luke's Hospital and pronounced dead.

Police said that an early investigation indicates that the victim was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

The victim's name has not been released and the cause of the crash remains under investigation. Part of the investigation includes whether or not a second car was involved in the crash and fled the scene, police said.

