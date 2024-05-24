One person killed, 25 others displaced following fire in Braintree apartment building

One person was killed and 25 other residents displaced from their homes as a result of a fire Thursday night in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Braintree fire officials said they responded to McCusker Drive at 10:24 p.m. Thursday following multiple 911 calls and an alarm activation. When they arrived, they saw light smoke and entered a first floor apartment, where they found heavy smoke and flames.

They located one adult, the only resident of the apartment, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name has not been released, and the cause and manner of their death will be determined by the state medical examiner's office.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the apartment where it started.

Other occupants of the building are being assisted by the apartment building's management company and the American Red Cross.

Investigators believe the fire started in the bedroom. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials said they do not believe it to be suspicious in nature.