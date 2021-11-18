Local

Weymouth

One Person Killed in Serious Crash on Route 3 in Weymouth

The two people were trapped in the car after it veered off the road and into the woods around 2 a.m.

One person died and another person suffered serious injuries in a car crash early Thursday morning on Route 3 in Weymouth, Massachusetts.

The two people were trapped in the car after it veered off the road and into the woods around 2 a.m., Massachusetts State Police said. One person suffered a fatal injury and the other was rushed to South Shore Hospital with serious injuries. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Two lanes were shut down on the northbound side of Route 3 as first responders rendered aid. All lanes have reopened.

An investigation is underway.

More Massachusetts Stories

fatal car crash 3 hours ago

I-93 South Reopens in Boston After Deadly Crash

mysterious boom 2 hours ago

Police Investigating Mysterious ‘Boom’ in Stow

This article tagged under:

WeymouthPOLICEfatal car crashroute 3
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us