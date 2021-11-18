One Person Killed in Serious Crash on Route 3 in Weymouth

One person died and another person suffered serious injuries in a car crash early Thursday morning on Route 3 in Weymouth, Massachusetts.

The two people were trapped in the car after it veered off the road and into the woods around 2 a.m., Massachusetts State Police said. One person suffered a fatal injury and the other was rushed to South Shore Hospital with serious injuries.

Two lanes were shut down on the northbound side of Route 3 as first responders rendered aid. All lanes have reopened.

An investigation is underway.