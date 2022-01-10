Outdoor COVID Testing Sites in NH Closing Tuesday Due to Extreme Cold

With extreme cold expected to blanket New England on Tuesday, New Hampshire is closing four of its outdoor COVID testing sites, officials announced Monday.

Sites in Manchester, Nashua, Claremont and Newington will be closed, the state Department of Health and Human Services said, citing a desire to keep patients and staff safe.

The sites that are temporarily closing are at JFK Colosseum in Manchester, St. Joseph's Hospital in Nashua, Fox Run Mall in Newington and River Valley Community College in Claremont.

With a significant wind chill, the weather is expected to feel in the -10 to -20s Tuesday. Frostbite is possible for those who stay out for a prolonged period of time.

Monday: We'll see cold breezes with sun to clouds and flurries. Temperatures will be in the 20s. Overnight Monday night: Frigid wind and flurries, with lows single digits south, below zero north. Tuesday: Stinging cold with frostbite risk, along with some sun and Cape Cod snow showers. Highs will be in the teens.

The four sites are expected to reopen Wednesday morning at 9 a.m., and New Hampshire has more than 100 indoor COVID testing sites that will still be open Tuesday.

Find COVID tests in New Hampshire at these sites, for PCR tests or rapid antigen ones, or inquire about getting a free, at-home PCR test through the state here.