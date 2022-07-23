Outdoor Dining in North End Suffers During Heat Wave

Effects of the heat advisory are playing out on the sidewalks of the North End.

Tables are all but empty at many restaurants in the neighborhood as temperatures soared well into the 90s again on Saturday.

Restauranteurs went back and forth with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu over the $7,500 fee to put out tables in public spaces this year -- fees which are higher here than in other neighborhoods in the city. Some restauranteurs have said that it hasn't been worth it with the impact the heat has had this summer.

"The heat…there’s no customers," said Joe Pagliuca, the owner of a restaurant in the neighborhood. "There’s no customers out there. It’s kind of hot for us. We have to stand in the heat suffering. Plus, no business. I’ll be honest with you. I’d rather go buy pasta, my shrimps. Whatever I need for my restaurant right now. For me, that $10,000 wasn’t worth it at all."

Pagliuca says he’ll end outdoor dining outside his restaurant in September to save money.