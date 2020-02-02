Local
NH Outdoor Festival to Have Trail Running, Mountain Biking

An outdoor adventure sports festival is being organized in New Hampshire this spring. The Mount Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to hold the White Mountain Outdoor Fest June 4-7.

The event will include athletic competitive and non-competitive events involving trail running, a 5k run and walk, mountain biking, road biking, kayaking, canoeing, and guided hikes.

A 15-mile race is planned along Mount Chocorua. Another event will be a walk and run in North Conway to honor all those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. A Gear Village featuring over 50 outdoor recreation vendors also is planned.

