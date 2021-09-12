Local

Flutie Foundation

Over $180,000 Raised at Flutie 5k to Support Autism Community

The annual event -- hosted by the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism -- took place Sunday at the Belkin Family Lookout Farm in South Natick.

By Jackie Bruno

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hundreds of people turned out Sunday for the 22nd annual Flutie 5k for Autism that was held at the Belkin Family Lookout Farm in South Natick, Massachusetts.

The annual event -- hosted by the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism -- is dedicated to raising awareness and funds to support the autism community.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It was a homecoming for former Boston College and Patriots QB Doug Flutie, who started the Flutie Foundation after his son Dougie Jr. was diagnosed with autism.

More Massachusetts Stories

Massachusetts 7 hours ago

Bruins Player Attends Boston Fundraiser for Mass. Teen Injured in Hockey Game

New England Patriots 9 hours ago

Patriots Fans Happy to Be Back at Gillette Stadium for Season Opener

Flutie said the event is all about having fun while supporting a good cause.

"This is a community day, this is a day where everybody comes out, has fun, we go for a ruin, walk, whatever it is, and just hang out for the afternoon and have a little picnic," Flutie said.

The annual Flutie 5K, dedicated to raising money for autism and autism awareness, is taking place on Sunday. NECN's Jackie Bruno is the emcee of the event.

NBC10 Boston's Jackie Bruno emceed the race while her family ran. Her son Jack Bear was diagnosed with autism when he was just two years old.

Over $180,000 was raised Sunday to help families affected by autism.

NBC10 Boston and our sister stations were the proud media sponsors of the race.

The hometown hero and former Patriot quarterback gave an update on his foundation and life ahead of the Flutie 5K benefit race.

This article tagged under:

Flutie FoundationMassachusettsDoug FlutieFlutie 5Kbelkin family lookout farm
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us