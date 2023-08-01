Local

south end

Over a dozen homes impacted by water main break in Boston's South End

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

There was a water main break that led to some street flooding in Boston's South End overnight.

Water was seen flowing during the overnight hours on San Juan Street, which is off of Shawmut Avenue.

Boston Water and Sewer told NBC10 Boston that it was an eight inch water main that was broken. Crews were on scene working to make repairs.

Fifteen homes were impacted by the water main break.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Additional details, including what may have caused the break, were not immediately available.

More South End news

Boston Business Journal Jun 20

South End grocery store files for bankruptcy

Boston Jul 20

Minivan, MBTA police cruiser heading to incident crash in South End

This article tagged under:

south end
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us