Boston Business Journal

South End grocery store files for bankruptcy

By Grant Welker

Ming’s Supermarket, an Asian grocery store in a corner of the South End that recalls the neighborhood’s days before it was home to so many luxury-residential towers, has filed for bankruptcy.

Ming’s, which stands on Washington Street just off East Berkeley Street, claimed more than $3.9 million in debts and just over $1.8 million in assets in a Chapter 7 bankruptcy filed May 24.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us