Local

Chelsea Fire

Overnight Fire in Chelsea Sends Firefighter to Hospital; Around 30 Displaced

The firefighter has non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mass. General

By Staff Reports and Alysha Palumbo

NBC Universal, Inc.

A firefighter has been sent to the hospital after a fire broke out at a multi-family home in Chelsea, according to the Chelsea Fire Department.

The call came in around 1 a.m., and when crews arrived to Blossom Street, they found heavy fire on all three floors at the back of the building, Chelsea Deputy Chief Michael Masucci said on scene.

The humid weather meant first responders had to conserve their energy.

"The weather is definitely a factor," Deputy Chief Masucci said. "It's humid out. You can't go as long as you want to in weather like this."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Crews also had difficulty getting access to water when they arrived due to a bad hydrant. More than 30 people live in the multi-family house, according to the deputy chief. None of them were hurt, but they'll all need a place to stay now.

One firefighter was taken to Mass. General for non-life threatening injuries. The multi-unit home is likely a total loss.

More Headlines

lowell 12 hours ago

Woman Stabbed to Death at Her Lowell Home

Massachusetts 8 hours ago

MBTA Commuter Rail Train Stops Without Electricity, Passengers Use Emergency Exits

This article tagged under:

Chelsea Firehouse fireChelsea Fire Department
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us