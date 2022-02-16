Local

One Dead, 2 Firefighters Injured in Chelmsford Fire

Responders were notified that a resident was still inside so firefighters quickly gained entry into the home and removed the man, but he didn't make it

One man has died and two firefighters were injured after a fire broke out in a mobile home overnight in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

Chelmsford firefighters found heavy fire when they arrived at 175 Mason Avenue just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. Responders were notified that a resident was still inside so firefighters quickly gained entry into the home and removed the man, but he didn't make it.

Two firefighters, one from Chelmsford and one from Billerica, were injured. Both were evaluated and treated on scene and taken to an area hospital as a precaution. 

The Chelmsford Fire Department is working with the Department of Fire Services to investigate the cause. No further information was immediately available.

