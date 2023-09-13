Palmer woman accused of threatening to bomb Boston apartment building

A western Massachusetts woman accused of threatening to bomb an apartment building in Boston' Seaport District and shoot workers there appeared in court Tuesday.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday that 31-year-old Soledad Hernandez-Medina had been arraigned at the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court in a May 24 incident on Atlantic Avenue.

Police responded shortly before noon that day after a building manager said a woman who did not live at the address was causing a disturbance.

According to prosecutors, another worker at the building told police after Hernandez-Medina was asked to leave, she threatened to put a bomb in the building and shoot staff members.

"Hernandez-Medina continued to yell and scream as she made her way to the elevator and up to the third floor into one of the apartment units," the district attorney's office said in a press release.

When police met her on the third floor, Hernandez-Medina told them her boyfriend lived in an apartment. Building staff did not recognize his name, and prosecutors say other tenants told police "about drug activity in that unit and various people seen entering and leaving the apartment."

After police told Hernandez-Medina she had to leave, prosecutors say she screamed in their faces and lunged at officers and building workers. She then allegedly knocked over a TV and tried to "walk out of the apartment with multiple cell phones and a video game console."

After a struggle, Hernandez-Medina and two officers ended up on the ground, the district attorney's office said. She allegedly grabbed a large piece of glass, but police got her into handcuffs and out of the building.

Prosecutors said an officer noticed outside he had cuts on his knee and blood was dripping down his leg.

Charges against Hernandez-Medina include making a bomb threat with serious public alarm, assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, trespassing and disturbing the peace, prosecutors said.

A judge revoked Hernandez-Medina's bail on an unrelated Springfield warrant Tuesday, ordering her to stay away from the Seaport apartment building.

"This incident reflects both the dangerous behavior of a combative individual and how that behavior impacted the quality of life for people who have every right to peace and quiet in their own living spaces," District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. "I'm grateful for the professionalism of police in this matter and thankful the injuries were not more severe."

Hernandez-Medina is due back in court Oct. 5. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney who could answer to the charges.