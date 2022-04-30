Parishioners Fight to Keep Dorchester Church Open: ‘It Means Everything to Us'

More than 100 parishioners stood outside of the Church of St. Brendan in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Saturday, fighting for it to remain open.

Parishioners made their way outside following mass, hoping their voices will be heard.

The church could be permanently closed on May 31, and they desperately want the doors to stay open.

Cardinal Sean O'Malley has yet to decide if the it will be shut down. The church's reverend, Chris Palladino, has stated the church is beyond repair, saying in a bulletin, "The parish is struggling with poor attendance and mounting debt. St. Brendan Church is estimated to need nearly $3,000,000 in repairs with even more in needed upgrades."

"We cannot expect our young families or prospective parishioners to worship in a church that is in such disrepair,” Rev. Palladino added.

Lifelong parishioners tell NBC10 Boston and NECN that they want to work with the pastor on making improvements, saying the church is too important to them.

“It’s kind of like from cradle to grave from baptism to funerals and everything in between with life events," said John O'Toole. "It means everything to us. In Dorchester all our neighborhoods are recognized by the parishes we live and grow up in.”

“We are here. We want to continue to grow in faith. We want to work with you and do this together and be a success story for the archdiocese,” said Noreen Kelley.

Parishioners will hold another walkout next Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.