Parking at Plum Island to Be Resident-Only Through Labor Day

The Plum Island Point public parking lot and Northern Boulevard will be closed to non-residents every weekend through Labor Day, the city of Newburyport announced Wednesday.

Mayor Donna Holaday is setting new parking rules and vowing to "strictly" enforce them at Plum Island beaches and other public areas to reduce traffic and avoid overcrowding, according to the city's website. Violators will be ticketed and towed.

Starting Saturday through Monday, September 6, a turn-around area will be added to the end of Northern Boulevard. Electronic and other signs will be added on both Northern Boulevard and the Plum Island Turnpike to notify people that the beach lot is for residents only. The parking ban extends to streets off of Northern Boulevard as well.

“With summer in full swing, it’s understandable that more people are looking to enjoy the outdoors during this beautiful time of year,” Holaday said in a statement. “However, it’s important to remember that we must still be following the necessary guidelines to prevent any further spread of COVID-19. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding.”

Residents can park their cars in the lot on weekends for $12 per day but must have a parking pass, waste sticker, or beach sticker to prove they live there.