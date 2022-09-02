Partial Reopening of Breakheart Reservation Friday in Wake of Wildfires

Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, Massachusetts is being partially reopened Friday, after being indefinitely closed due to the wildfires burning through the area.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation announced the partial reopening Thursday, which it said will keep certain areas like the Ash Path and Ridge Trail closed out of an abundance of caution.

Crews are still working on tree removal and cleanup projects following the recent wildfires, which is the reason that some areas will stay closed for the time being.

Rain has brought some relief, but firefighters still have their hands full as wildfires continue to burn.

The state agency says it will have staff on site to help visitors get to the reopened parts of the reservation, while message boards, cones and other signage will let people know which sections are open and closed.

Breakheart Reservation was first closed Aug. 17 due to wildfires. That initial closure was extended several times over the past couple weeks, as fires persisted in the area.

Persistent drought conditions this summer in New England have made firefighters' job tough while battling wildfires across the region.

Fire officials are still working to contain fires at the Breakheart Reservation near Saugus.

In the case of Breakheart, investigators have said that it might not be the dry weather alone to blame for the fires.

"We can say that these fires are suspicious," said David Celino, chief fire warden for the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. "There was no lightning in the area."