Parts of Northern Maine Are Under a Blizzard Warning. Here's Why

Blizzard warnings are in effect through 7 p.m. on Saturday for parts of northern Maine.

With winds expected to gust as high as 50 mph, the blizzard warning is in effect for parts of Aroostook county due to the potential for blowing snow.

The National Weather Service warns that widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.

Areas of blowing snow could cause whiteout conditions, especially across open areas exposed to northwest winds. Motorists are urged to stay off the roads, but if they must travel they should drive slowly, have their headlights on, keep a travel kit handy and be sure to stay in their vehicle if they should get stranded because the severe wind chills can cause frostbite to occur quickly. Wind chills are projected to get as low as 45 degrees below zero in northern Maine on Friday.

Blizzard Warning for Ground Blizzard Conditions across N. Penobscot County & all of Aroostook County. Our partners at @MEStatePolice shared us what things are looking like out there. If you are traveling please have headlights on, take it slow, have a Winter Survival Kit! #MEwx pic.twitter.com/5VIGJe9Nf4 — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) February 3, 2023

The latest road conditions for Maine can be found at newengland511.org.