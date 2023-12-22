Parvovirus outbreak reported in western Massachusetts

State health officials are warning dog owners to be alert for signs of parvovirus after an outbreak was reported in Franklin County, Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources’ (MDAR) Division of Animal Health issued the warning after the potentially deadly disease was found in at least one dog purchased from Orange, Massachusetts. Officials said the dog was purchased from Jason Whitmore at 35 Daniel Shay’s Highway and that the property is now under quarantine. Anyone who may have bought a puppy or dog from this location on or after Dec. 1, 2023, should be on the lookout for symptoms and call their veterinarian immediately if their dog experiences any.

Canine parvovirus is highly contagious and can be deadly, though vaccines are available to protect against it. It is a particular risk for puppies who may be too young to be vaccinated or adult dogs who are not up to date on their shots.

Symptoms include severe vomiting, diarrhea, bloody stool, fever, lethargy and loss of appetite. Even dogs who are recovered can spread the disease for several months afterward.

Parvovirus is not a danger to humans or other animals.

Anyone with concerns about the outbreak can call the MDAR’s Division of Animal Health at 617-626-1795.