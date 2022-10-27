Local

Route 1

Crash Causes Serious Injuries in Peabody, Shuts Mass. Route 1 Near I-95

Footage from the scene showed ambulances and firefighters at a car wash

By Asher Klein

First responders at the scene of a car crash Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
NBC10 Boston

A car crash on Massachusetts' Route 1 in Peabody caused serious injuries Thursday, officials say.

It wasn't immediately clear what happened or how many people were hurt, but the highway was being closed temporarily for a medical helicopter to be brought in, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The crash took place on Route 1, and it closed the ramp from Interstate 95 south to Route 1 south, transportation officials said.

Footage from the scene showed ambulances and firefighters at a car wash.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.

