Local

mass pike

Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By Tractor-Trailer on Mass. Pike

The victim is a 57-year-old Marlboro man, Massachusetts State Police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A pedestrian died Saturday morning after he was struck by a tractor-trailer on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham, state police said.

Just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on Interstate 90 eastbound, at the 116.2 mile marker.

Police say, according to a preliminary investigation, a 57-year-old Marlboro man was driving a Nissan Murano on I-90 when the car became disabled in the right lane due to unknown mechanical problems. The man exited the Nissan and was standing outside his vehicle on I-90 when a Volvo tractor-trailer traveling in the right lane struck the man.

Local

canton 2 hours ago

Canton Paramedics Making House Calls to Give COVID Vaccine But They Need More Doses

Massachusetts 4 hours ago

Mass. Confirms 1,949 New COVID Cases, 65 More Deaths

The man died from his injuries on scene, police said.

The tractor-trailer driver, a 67-year-old man from Linden, New Jersey, is not facing any charges at this time, according to police.

The right and middle travel lanes were closed for two hours while an investigation was conducted.

Neither the victim nor the tractor-trailer driver were identified by police, and the facts and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

This article tagged under:

mass pikeMassachusettsMassachusetts State PoliceMassachusetts TurnpikeFramingham
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us