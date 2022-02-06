Local

Massachusetts State Police

Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Mass. Pike in Natick

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported two left lanes of I-90 are closed in the area of Exit 117

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A pedestrian died Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Natick, state police said.

Troopers responded around 8:40 p.m. to Interstate 90 westbound at the Route 30 offramp in Natick where a pedestrian had been hit, a state police spokesman said in an email to NBC10 Boston.

The pedestrian died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported two left lanes are closed in the area of Exit 117 to accommodate the on-scene investigation.

Collision reconstruction, crime scene, and detectives were responding to the scene, state police said.

There was no immediate word on the driver involved.

This is an active investigation, and state police said more information would be forthcoming.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

