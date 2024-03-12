Boston Business Journal

Permitting snag delays Coolidge Corner Theatre opening

By Grant Welker

The opening of a long-planned expansion of Brookline’s Coolidge Corner Theatre is being delayed because of an unexpected snag obtaining a certificate of occupancy.

The theater scheduled a ribbon-cutting but has since put it on hold, as required Brookline inspections were delayed and a few minor changes needed to be made, according to a theater spokesman.

Daniel Bennett, Brookline’s building commissioner, said building department staff will be back at the Coolidge Corner Theatre on Thursday to review "minor deficiencies" involving building code requirements that need to be addressed.

