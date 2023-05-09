Child Hit and Killed by Tractor-Trailer in Andover

A child has died after they were hit by a tractor-trailer in Andover, Massachusetts on Tuesday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Andover police said a person was hit around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Elm streets, at the crosswalk. The child was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said several other people were also in the crosswalk at the time. They were not hit, but were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The truck driver stayed on scene and is cooperating.

The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office and detectives from the Andover Police Department are investigating.

Town officials said Main Street is closed from Wheeler Street to Elm Square. Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a breaking story. NBC10 Boston will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.