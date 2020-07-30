Local

Man Killed, Woman Injured in Dorchester Shooting

A person has died after getting shot in Dorchester overnight

By Mary Markos

A man was killed and a woman injured late Wednesday during a shooting incident in the Dorchester neighborhood, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police received a call about a person who was shot near 121 Adams Street just after 11 p.m. Wednesday. At the scene, Boston EMS found the man who had been shot and took him to the hospital for treatment, where he was later pronounced dead.

The woman who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

