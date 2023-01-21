Person Killed in Milford, NH House Fire

A fire broke out late Friday night at a home in Milford, New Hampshire, killing one resident.

Fire crews were called to the Leisure Way mobile home around 11:45 p.m. Witnesses saw smoke and fire through one of the windows, and there was a report that someone was trapped inside, according to a joint statement from the Milford police and fire chiefs and the state fire marshal.

Milford firefighters were extinguishing the blaze inside the home when they found a person who was determined to be dead.

The victim's name has not been released; their cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy that is scheduled for Sunday.

An investigation into the origin and cause of the fatal fire is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the state fire marshal's office at 603-223-4289.

No other information regarding Friday's fire is being released at this time, but state fire marshal Sean Toomey is using this opportunity to remind all New Hampshire residents of the importance of having working smoke alarms inside their homes. Additionally, Toomey says residents should keep exits clear and accessible at all times.