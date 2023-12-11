lowell

Person pulled from riverbank in Lowell

NBC10 Boston reached out to Lowell police for more information

A person in Lowell, Massachusetts, was pulled out from what appeared to be a riverbank early Monday morning.

While it's unclear at this time as to what happened, an NBC 10 Boston photographer at the scene saw a ladder truck lift the person out from below the bridge on a stretcher.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Lowell police for more information.

This story is developing and will be updated once more details becomes available.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

lowell
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us